    Sailors participate in casualty drill [Image 3 of 6]

    Sailors participate in casualty drill

    CORAL SEA

    07.17.2021

    Photo by Seaman Nicholas Skyles 

    USS Germantown (LSD 42)

    CORAL SEA (July 17, 2021) — Sailors aboard USS Germantown (LSD 42) simulate casualty response procedures during a general quarters drill in support of Talisman Sabre 21. This is the ninth iteration of Talisman Sabre, a large-scale, bilateral military exercise between Australia and the U.S. involving more than 17,000 participants from seven nations. The month-long multi-domain exercise consists of a series of training events that reinforce the strong U.S./Australian alliance and demonstrate the U.S. Military’s unwavering commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S.Navy photo by Seaman Apprentice Nicholas M. Skyles)

    Date Taken: 07.17.2021
    Date Posted: 07.22.2021 00:14
    Photo ID: 6744322
    VIRIN: 210717-N-IJ902-965
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 1.9 MB
    Location: CORAL SEA
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sailors participate in casualty drill [Image 6 of 6], by SN Nicholas Skyles, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    General Quarters
    Casualty drill
    USS Germantown

