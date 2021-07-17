Sailors participate in casualty drill

CORAL SEA (July 17, 2021) — Sailors aboard USS Germantown (LSD 42) simulate casualty response procedures during a general quarters drill in support of Talisman Sabre 21. This is the ninth iteration of Talisman Sabre, a large-scale, bilateral military exercise between Australia and the U.S. involving more than 17,000 participants from seven nations. The month-long multi-domain exercise consists of a series of training events that reinforce the strong U.S./Australian alliance and demonstrate the U.S. Military’s unwavering commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S.Navy photo by Seaman Apprentice Nicholas M. Skyles)

