USS Sioux City Sailors Man a .50 Caliber Machine Gun

CARIBBEAN SEA - (July 17, 2021) -- Fire Controlman 1st Class Carlos Ruiz, left, and Fire Controlman 2nd Class Jess Camarena, assigned to the Freedom-variant littoral combat ship USS Sioux City (LCS 11), man a .50 caliber machine gun as the ship departs Ponce, Puerto Rico after completing a planned maintenance availability (PMAV), July 17, 2021. Sioux City is deployed to the U.S. 4th Fleet area of operations to support Joint Interagency Task Force South’s mission, which includes counter-illicit drug trafficking missions in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Marianne Guemo/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.17.2021 Date Posted: 07.21.2021 21:14 Photo ID: 6744223 VIRIN: 210717-N-RL695-1116 Resolution: 4813x3209 Size: 952.47 KB Location: CARIBBEAN SEA