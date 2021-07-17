USS Sioux City Sailors Conduct Aviation Firefighting Drills

210717-N-RL695-1184

CARIBBEAN SEA - (July 17, 2021) -- Sailors assigned to the Freedom-variant littoral combat ship USS Sioux City (LCS 11), conduct aviation firefighting drills on the flight deck, July 17, 2021. Sioux City is deployed to the U.S. 4th Fleet area of operations to support Joint Interagency Task Force South’s mission, which includes counter-illicit drug trafficking missions in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Marianne Guemo/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.17.2021 Date Posted: 07.21.2021