USS Sioux City Sailor on Watch Makes a 1MC Announcement

PONCE, PUERTO RICO - (July 16, 2021) -- Operations Specialist 1st Class Keith Samayo, assigned to the Freedom-variant littoral combat ship USS Sioux City (LCS 11) makes a 1MC announcement while on an anti-terrorism force protection (ATFP) watch, while the ship is in port Ponce, Puerto Rico for a planned maintenance availability (PMAV), July 16, 2021. Sioux City is deployed to the U.S. 4th Fleet area of operations to support Joint Interagency Task Force South’s mission, which includes counter-illicit drug trafficking missions in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Marianne Guemo/Released)
|Date Taken:
|07.16.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.21.2021 21:13
|Photo ID:
|6744217
|VIRIN:
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|1.86 MB
|Location:
|PONCE, PR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
