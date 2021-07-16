210716-N-RL695-1063
PONCE, PUERTO RICO - (July 16, 2021) -- Logistics Specialist Seaman Francisco Villagomez, assigned to the Freedom-variant littoral combat ship USS Sioux City (LCS 11) conducts a mail onload, while the ship is in port Ponce, Puerto Rico for a planned maintenance availability (PMAV), July 16, 2021. Sioux City is deployed to the U.S. 4th Fleet area of operations to support Joint Interagency Task Force South’s mission, which includes counter-illicit drug trafficking missions in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Marianne Guemo/Released)
|Date Taken:
|07.16.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.21.2021 21:13
|Photo ID:
|6744219
|VIRIN:
|210716-N-RL695-1063
|Resolution:
|6229x4449
|Size:
|1.59 MB
|Location:
|PONCE, PR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
This work, USS Sioux City Sailor Conducts a Mail Onload [Image 30 of 30], by PO2 Marianne Guemo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT