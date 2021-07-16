USS Sioux City Sailor Conducts a Mail Onload

210716-N-RL695-1063

PONCE, PUERTO RICO - (July 16, 2021) -- Logistics Specialist Seaman Francisco Villagomez, assigned to the Freedom-variant littoral combat ship USS Sioux City (LCS 11) conducts a mail onload, while the ship is in port Ponce, Puerto Rico for a planned maintenance availability (PMAV), July 16, 2021. Sioux City is deployed to the U.S. 4th Fleet area of operations to support Joint Interagency Task Force South’s mission, which includes counter-illicit drug trafficking missions in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Marianne Guemo/Released)

