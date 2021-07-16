Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Sioux City Sailor Conducts a Mail Onload [Image 25 of 30]

    USS Sioux City Sailor Conducts a Mail Onload

    PONCE, PUERTO RICO

    07.16.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Marianne Guemo 

    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command / U.S. 4th Fleet

    210716-N-RL695-1063
    PONCE, PUERTO RICO - (July 16, 2021) -- Logistics Specialist Seaman Francisco Villagomez, assigned to the Freedom-variant littoral combat ship USS Sioux City (LCS 11) conducts a mail onload, while the ship is in port Ponce, Puerto Rico for a planned maintenance availability (PMAV), July 16, 2021. Sioux City is deployed to the U.S. 4th Fleet area of operations to support Joint Interagency Task Force South’s mission, which includes counter-illicit drug trafficking missions in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Marianne Guemo/Released)

    Date Taken: 07.16.2021
    Date Posted: 07.21.2021 21:13
    Photo ID: 6744219
    VIRIN: 210716-N-RL695-1063
    Resolution: 6229x4449
    Size: 1.59 MB
    Location: PONCE, PR 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Sioux City Sailor Conducts a Mail Onload [Image 30 of 30], by PO2 Marianne Guemo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    offload
    U.S. Southern Command
    USNAVSO
    USS Sioux City
    U.S. Fourth Fleet
    JIATF-South

