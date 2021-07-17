USS Sioux City Sailor Conducts Sea and Anchor Detail

210717-N-RL695-1081

CARIBBEAN SEA - (July 17, 2021) -- Boatswain’s Mate 1st Class Joshua Pelletier, assigned to the Freedom-variant littoral combat ship USS Sioux City (LCS 11), conducts sea and anchor detail on the flight deck as the ship departs Ponce, Puerto Rico after completing a planned maintenance availability (PMAV), July 17, 2021. Sioux City is deployed to the U.S. 4th Fleet area of operations to support Joint Interagency Task Force South’s mission, which includes counter-illicit drug trafficking missions in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Marianne Guemo/Released)

Date Taken: 07.17.2021 Date Posted: 07.21.2021 Location: CARIBBEAN SEA by PO2 Marianne Guemo