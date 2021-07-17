210717-N-RL695-1081
CARIBBEAN SEA - (July 17, 2021) -- Boatswain’s Mate 1st Class Joshua Pelletier, assigned to the Freedom-variant littoral combat ship USS Sioux City (LCS 11), conducts sea and anchor detail on the flight deck as the ship departs Ponce, Puerto Rico after completing a planned maintenance availability (PMAV), July 17, 2021. Sioux City is deployed to the U.S. 4th Fleet area of operations to support Joint Interagency Task Force South’s mission, which includes counter-illicit drug trafficking missions in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Marianne Guemo/Released)
|Date Taken:
|07.17.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.21.2021 21:14
|Photo ID:
|6744221
|VIRIN:
|210717-N-RL695-1081
|Resolution:
|5740x3827
|Size:
|1.46 MB
|Location:
|CARIBBEAN SEA
This work, USS Sioux City Sailor Conducts Sea and Anchor Detail [Image 30 of 30], by PO2 Marianne Guemo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
