USS Sioux City Sailor Participates in Search and Rescue and Man Overboard Training

PONCE, PUERTO RICO - (July 15, 2021) -- Engineman 2nd Class Samuel Graham assigned to the Freedom-variant littoral combat ship USS Sioux City (LCS 11) participates in search and rescue (SAR) and man overboard training, while the ship is in port Ponce, Puerto Rico for a planned maintenance availability (PMAV), July 15, 2021. Sioux City is deployed to the U.S. 4th Fleet area of operations to support Joint Interagency Task Force South’s mission, which includes counter-illicit drug trafficking missions in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Marianne Guemo/Released)

