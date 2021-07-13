Promotion Ceremony

210713-N-XN177-1054 SAN DIEGO (July 13, 2021) – Sailors hold letters marking their advancement to the next higher paygrade during a frocking ceremony on the flight deck aboard amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA 7), July 13. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Peter Burghart)

