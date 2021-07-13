210713-N-XN177-1054 SAN DIEGO (July 13, 2021) – Sailors hold letters marking their advancement to the next higher paygrade during a frocking ceremony on the flight deck aboard amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA 7), July 13. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Peter Burghart)
|Date Taken:
|07.13.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.21.2021 18:07
|Photo ID:
|6744037
|VIRIN:
|210713-N-XN177-1054
|Resolution:
|5116x3410
|Size:
|1.33 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Promotion Ceremony [Image 11 of 11], by PO1 Peter Burghart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT