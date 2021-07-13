Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Promotion Ceremony [Image 8 of 11]

    Promotion Ceremony

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    07.13.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Michael Lee 

    USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

    210713-N-LY160-1033 SAN DIEGO (July 13, 2021) – Amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA 7) crew and family members attend a frocking ceremony on the ship’s flight deck, July 13. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Michael H. Lee)

    Date Taken: 07.13.2021
    Date Posted: 07.21.2021 18:06
    Photo ID: 6744034
    VIRIN: 210713-N-LY160-1033
    Resolution: 5107x3648
    Size: 915.15 KB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Promotion Ceremony [Image 11 of 11], by PO1 Michael Lee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

