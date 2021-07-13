Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Tripoli [Image 5 of 11]

    USS Tripoli

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    07.13.2021

    USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

    210713-N-CZ759-1007 SAN DIEGO (July 13, 2021) – USS Tripoli Commanding Officer, Capt. Joel Lang, salutes a Sailor during a frocking ceremony on the flight deck aboard amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA 7), July 13. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Theodore Quintana)

    Date Taken: 07.13.2021
    Date Posted: 07.21.2021 18:06
    Photo ID: 6744018
    VIRIN: 210713-N-CZ759-1007
    Resolution: 4851x3234
    Size: 999.04 KB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    amphib
    frocking

