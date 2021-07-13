210713-N-CZ759-1007 SAN DIEGO (July 13, 2021) – USS Tripoli Commanding Officer, Capt. Joel Lang, salutes a Sailor during a frocking ceremony on the flight deck aboard amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA 7), July 13. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Theodore Quintana)
|Date Taken:
|07.13.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.21.2021 18:06
|Photo ID:
|6744018
|VIRIN:
|210713-N-CZ759-1007
|Resolution:
|4851x3234
|Size:
|999.04 KB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Tripoli [Image 11 of 11], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT