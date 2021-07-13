210713-N-CZ759-1033 SAN DIEGO (July 13, 2021) – Newly frocked Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Erica Higa, from Ewa Beach, Hawaii, stands in formation during a frocking ceremony on the ship’s flight deck aboard amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA 7), July 13. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Theodore Quintana)
|Date Taken:
|07.13.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.21.2021 18:06
|Photo ID:
|6744033
|VIRIN:
|210713-N-CZ759-1033
|Resolution:
|3989x2659
|Size:
|1.09 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
This work, USS Tripoli Promotion Ceremony [Image 11 of 11], by PO2 Theodore Quintana, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
