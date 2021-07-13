USS Tripoli Promotion Ceremony

210713-N-CZ759-1033 SAN DIEGO (July 13, 2021) – Newly frocked Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Erica Higa, from Ewa Beach, Hawaii, stands in formation during a frocking ceremony on the ship’s flight deck aboard amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA 7), July 13. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Theodore Quintana)

