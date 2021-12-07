210712-N-VJ326-1017 SAN DIEGO (July 12, 2021) – Chief Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) Jerome Dunkley directs Aviation Boatswain’s Mate Seaman Corbin Nicolas while he moves an AV-8B Harrier frame used for training in the hangar bay aboard amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA 7), July 12. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Malcolm Kelley)

