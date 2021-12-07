Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    07.12.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Malcolm Kelley 

    USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

    210712-N-VJ326-1087 SAN DIEGO (July 12, 2021) – Sailors and midshipmen participate in an aviation firefighting drill on the flight deck aboard amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA 7), July 12. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Malcolm Kelley)

    Date Taken: 07.12.2021
    VIRIN: 210712-N-VJ326-1087
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 210712-N-VJ326-1087 [Image 11 of 11], by PO3 Malcolm Kelley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    amphibious assault ship
    USS Tripoli
    LHA 7

