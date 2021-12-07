210712-N-VJ326-1087 SAN DIEGO (July 12, 2021) – Sailors and midshipmen participate in an aviation firefighting drill on the flight deck aboard amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA 7), July 12. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Malcolm Kelley)
|Date Taken:
|07.12.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.21.2021 18:06
|Photo ID:
|6744019
|VIRIN:
|210712-N-VJ326-1087
|Resolution:
|5472x3648
|Size:
|1.16 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
This work, 210712-N-VJ326-1087 [Image 11 of 11], by PO3 Malcolm Kelley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
