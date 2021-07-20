405th AFSB assists 1st Cavalry Division with divestiture mission following DEFENDER-Europe 21

Dennis Hughes, a U.S. Army Tank-automotive and Armaments Command Logistics Assistance Representative assigned to Army Field Support Battalion-Germany, 405th Army Field Support Brigade, inspects an M1A2 Abrams tank as part of the recent divestiture mission for 1st Brigade, 1st Cavalry Division in Europe. The 405th AFSB’s Germany battalion signed for 62 major pieces of equipment to include nearly 58 M1A2 Abrams tanks and four M104 Wolverine heavy assault bridges. (U.S. Army courtesy photo)

