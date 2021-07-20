405th AFSB assists 1st Cavalry Division with divestiture mission following DEFENDER-Europe 21

Frank Trujillo, a Logistics Management Specialist assigned to Army Field Support Battalion-Germany, 405th Army Field Support Brigade, works with Soldiers from 1st Brigade, 1st Cavalry Division as they inspect and account for hundreds of basic issue items. In less than 30 days, AFSBn-Germany’s Task Force Enabler completed the accountability process and transfer of property for 1st Bde. in support of the cavalry division’s divestiture mission. (U.S. Army courtesy photo)

