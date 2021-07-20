Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    405th AFSB assists 1st Cavalry Division with divestiture mission following DEFENDER-Europe 21

    405th AFSB assists 1st Cavalry Division with divestiture mission following DEFENDER-Europe 21

    VILSECK, BY, GERMANY

    07.20.2021

    Photo by Cameron Porter 

    405th Army Field Support Brigade - Europe & Africa

    Frank Trujillo, a Logistics Management Specialist assigned to Army Field Support Battalion-Germany, 405th Army Field Support Brigade, works with Soldiers from 1st Brigade, 1st Cavalry Division as they inspect and account for hundreds of basic issue items. In less than 30 days, AFSBn-Germany’s Task Force Enabler completed the accountability process and transfer of property for 1st Bde. in support of the cavalry division’s divestiture mission. (U.S. Army courtesy photo)

    Date Taken: 07.20.2021
    Date Posted: 07.21.2021 01:44
    Location: VILSECK, BY, DE 
