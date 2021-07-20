Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    405th AFSB assists 1st Cavalry Division with divestiture mission following DEFENDER-Europe 21 [Image 1 of 4]

    405th AFSB assists 1st Cavalry Division with divestiture mission following DEFENDER-Europe 21

    VILSECK, BY, GERMANY

    07.20.2021

    Photo by Cameron Porter 

    405th Army Field Support Brigade - Europe & Africa

    Richard Wills, a U.S. Army Tank-automotive and Armaments Command Logistics Assistance Representative assigned to Army Field Support Battalion-Germany, 405th Army Field Support Brigade, and Maj. Mitchell Brooks, the Support Operations officer for AFSBn-Germany, 405th AFSB, assist a Soldier from 1st Brigade, 1st Cavalry Division with the turn-in of a M1A2 Abrams tank. Small teams of 2-3 persons from AFSBn-Germany worked with 1st Bde., 1st Cav. Div. in Germany, Greece and Lithuania following U.S. Army Europe and Africa’s DEFENDER-Europe 21 exercise to turn in 58 M1A2 tanks and four M104 Wolverine heavy assault bridges plus dozens of support items and accessories. (U.S. Army courtesy photo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.20.2021
    Date Posted: 07.21.2021 01:44
    Photo ID: 6742646
    VIRIN: 210720-A-SM279-066
    Resolution: 874x574
    Size: 150.25 KB
    Location: VILSECK, BY, DE 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 405th AFSB assists 1st Cavalry Division with divestiture mission following DEFENDER-Europe 21 [Image 4 of 4], by Cameron Porter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    405th AFSB assists 1st Cavalry Division with divestiture mission following DEFENDER-Europe 21
    405th AFSB assists 1st Cavalry Division with divestiture mission following DEFENDER-Europe 21
    405th AFSB assists 1st Cavalry Division with divestiture mission following DEFENDER-Europe 21
    405th AFSB assists 1st Cavalry Division with divestiture mission following DEFENDER-Europe 21

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    405th AFSB assists 1st Cavalry Division with divestiture mission following DEFENDER-Europe 21

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USArmy
    StrongerTogether
    ArmySustainment
    PeopleFirst
    DefenderEurope
    target_news_europe

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT