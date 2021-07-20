405th AFSB assists 1st Cavalry Division with divestiture mission following DEFENDER-Europe 21

Richard Wills, a U.S. Army Tank-automotive and Armaments Command Logistics Assistance Representative assigned to Army Field Support Battalion-Germany, 405th Army Field Support Brigade, and Maj. Mitchell Brooks, the Support Operations officer for AFSBn-Germany, 405th AFSB, assist a Soldier from 1st Brigade, 1st Cavalry Division with the turn-in of a M1A2 Abrams tank. Small teams of 2-3 persons from AFSBn-Germany worked with 1st Bde., 1st Cav. Div. in Germany, Greece and Lithuania following U.S. Army Europe and Africa’s DEFENDER-Europe 21 exercise to turn in 58 M1A2 tanks and four M104 Wolverine heavy assault bridges plus dozens of support items and accessories. (U.S. Army courtesy photo)
