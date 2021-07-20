Richard Wills, a U.S. Army Tank-automotive and Armaments Command Logistics Assistance Representative assigned to Army Field Support Battalion-Germany, 405th Army Field Support Brigade, and Maj. Mitchell Brooks, the Support Operations officer for AFSBn-Germany, 405th AFSB, assist a Soldier from 1st Brigade, 1st Cavalry Division with the turn-in of a M1A2 Abrams tank. Small teams of 2-3 persons from AFSBn-Germany worked with 1st Bde., 1st Cav. Div. in Germany, Greece and Lithuania following U.S. Army Europe and Africa’s DEFENDER-Europe 21 exercise to turn in 58 M1A2 tanks and four M104 Wolverine heavy assault bridges plus dozens of support items and accessories. (U.S. Army courtesy photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.20.2021 Date Posted: 07.21.2021 01:44 Photo ID: 6742646 VIRIN: 210720-A-SM279-066 Resolution: 874x574 Size: 150.25 KB Location: VILSECK, BY, DE Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 405th AFSB assists 1st Cavalry Division with divestiture mission following DEFENDER-Europe 21 [Image 4 of 4], by Cameron Porter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.