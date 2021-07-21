405th AFSB assists 1st Cavalry Division with divestiture mission following DEFENDER-Europe 21

Photo By Cameron Porter | Dennis Hughes, a U.S. Army Tank-automotive and Armaments Command Logistics Assistance...... read more read more Photo By Cameron Porter | Dennis Hughes, a U.S. Army Tank-automotive and Armaments Command Logistics Assistance Representative assigned to Army Field Support Battalion-Germany, 405th Army Field Support Brigade, inspects an M1A2 Abrams tank as part of the recent divestiture mission for 1st Brigade, 1st Cavalry Division in Europe. The 405th AFSB’s Germany battalion signed for 62 major pieces of equipment to include nearly 58 M1A2 Abrams tanks and four M104 Wolverine heavy assault bridges. (U.S. Army courtesy photo) see less | View Image Page

VILSECK, Germany – The 405th Army Field Support Brigade’s Germany battalion – headquartered in Vilseck, Germany – was recently tasked with supporting the 1st Brigade, 1st Cavalry Division with the turn-in of dozens of tanks, heavy assault bridges and supporting pieces of equipment.



In less than 30 days, AFSBn-Germany’s Task Force Enabler completed the arduous process of accountability and transfer of property for 1st Bde. in support of the cavalry division’s divestiture mission. The equipment was successfully transferred to AFSBn-Germany in three separate countries following U.S. Army Europe and Africa’s DEFENDER-Europe 21 exercise. The countries where the transfers occurred were Germany, Greece and Lithuania.



The 405th AFSB’s Germany battalion worked closely with U.S. Army Tank-automotive and Armaments Command, U.S. Army Military Surface Deployment and Distribution Command, 1st Cav. Div. (Forward) and the 405th AFSB headquarters to ensure operations were synchronized at each location and the mission was a success.



Task Force Enabler signed for well over 62 major pieces of equipment during the divesture mission to include 58 M1A2 Abrams tanks and four M104 Wolverine heavy assault bridges. The task force from AFSBn-Germany also accounted for and took possession of dozens of support items and accessories, such as mine clearing blades, mine clearing roller kits and hundreds of basic issue items.



“Our teams, which were 2-3 persons at each of the locations, did an outstanding job supporting 1st Cavalry Division with the accountability and swift turn-in of all this equipment,” said Maj. Mitchell Brooks, the Support Operations officer for AFSBn-Germany, 405th AFSB. “Next, TACOM will take possession of these tanks and all this equipment and begin the process of resetting and upgrading all of it before re-issuing it back out to the force.”



The 405th AFSB is assigned to U.S. Army Sustainment Command and under the operational control of the 21st Theater Sustainment Command, USAREUR-AF. The brigade is headquartered in Kaiserslautern, Germany, and provides materiel enterprise support to U.S. Forces throughout Europe and Africa – providing theater sustainment logistics; synchronizing acquisition, logistics and technology; and leveraging U.S. Army Materiel Command’s materiel enterprise to support joint forces. For more information on the 405th AFSB, visit the official website at www.afsbeurope.army.mil and the official Facebook site at www.facebook.com/405thAFSB.