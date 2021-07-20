405th AFSB assists 1st Cavalry Division with divestiture mission following DEFENDER-Europe 21

Arturo Jurado, a U.S. Army Tank-automotive and Armaments Command Logistics Assistance Representative assigned to Army Field Support Battalion-Germany, 405th Army Field Support Brigade, inspects an M1A2 Abrams tank as part of the recent divestiture mission for 1st Brigade, 1st Cavalry Division in Europe. The 405th AFSB’s Germany battalion worked closely with TACOM, U.S. Army Military Surface Deployment and Distribution Command, the 1st Cav. Div. (Forward) and the 405th AFSB headquarters to ensure operations were synchronized and the mission was a success. (U.S. Army courtesy photo)

