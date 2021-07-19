U.S. Marine Corps Recruit Antonio D. Barrio, a recruit with India Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, counts cadence for the side bend event during log drills at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, July 19, 2021. Barrio was recruited out of Georgetown, Texas with Recruiting Substation San Antonio, in San Antonio, Texas. Physical training was utilized to strengthen the body and develop a strong character embodying our core values through teamwork. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Julian Elliott-Drouin)
|Date Taken:
|07.19.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.20.2021 13:05
|Photo ID:
|6741646
|VIRIN:
|210719-M-DA549-1072
|Resolution:
|5600x4480
|Size:
|11.47 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, India Company Log Drills [Image 7 of 7], by LCpl Grace Kindred, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
