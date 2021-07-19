India Company Log Drills

U.S. Marine Corps Recruits with India Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, participate in log drills at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, July 19, 2021. Some of the log drill events included side bends, curls, and squats. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Julian Elliott-Drouin)

