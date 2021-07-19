India Company Log Drills

U.S. Marine Corps Recruit Lucas M. Vondehaar, a recruit with India Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, squats with a log during log drills at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, July 19, 2021. Vondehaar was recruited out of Beloit, Wisconsin with Recruiting Substation Milwaukee in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Physical training was utilized to strengthen the body and develop a strong character embodying our core values through teamwork. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Julian Elliott-Drouin)
|Date Taken:
|07.19.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.20.2021 13:05
|Photo ID:
|6741642
|VIRIN:
|210719-M-DA549-1101
|Resolution:
|5958x4256
|Size:
|10.18 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
