Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    India Company Log Drills [Image 7 of 7]

    India Company Log Drills

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    07.19.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego

    U.S. Marine Corps Recruit Benjamin L. Grandia, a recruit with India Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, participates in log drills at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, July 19, 2021. Grandia was recruited out of Owatonna, Minnesota with Recruiting Substation Minnesota in Minneaoplis, Minnesota. Physical training was utilized to strengthen the body and develop a strong character embodying our core values through teamwork. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Julian Elliott-Drouin)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.19.2021
    Date Posted: 07.20.2021 13:06
    Photo ID: 6741650
    VIRIN: 210719-M-DA549-1111
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 12.95 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, India Company Log Drills [Image 7 of 7], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    India Company Log Drills
    India Company Log Drills
    India Company Log Drills
    India Company Log Drills
    India Company Log Drills
    India Company Log Drills
    India Company Log Drills

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    India Company
    MCRD San Diego
    3rd recruit training battalion

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT