India Company Log Drills

U.S. Marine Corps Recruit Benjamin L. Grandia, a recruit with India Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, participates in log drills at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, July 19, 2021. Grandia was recruited out of Owatonna, Minnesota with Recruiting Substation Minnesota in Minneaoplis, Minnesota. Physical training was utilized to strengthen the body and develop a strong character embodying our core values through teamwork. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Julian Elliott-Drouin)

