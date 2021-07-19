India Company Log Drills

U.S. Marine Corps Recruits with India Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, curl a log during log drills at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, July 19, 2021. Physical training was utilized to strengthen the body and develop a strong character embodying our core values through teamwork. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Julian Elliott-Drouin)
|07.19.2021
|07.20.2021 13:05
|6741645
|210719-M-DA549-1145
|6720x4480
|13.12 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|2
|0
