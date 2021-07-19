U.S. Marine Corps drill instructors with India Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, demonstrate log drills for recruits at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, July 19, 2021. Drill instructors demonstrated the exercises to ensure that the recruits would conduct them safely and correctly throughout the event. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Julian Elliott-Drouin)
|Date Taken:
|07.19.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.20.2021 13:04
|Photo ID:
|6741635
|VIRIN:
|210719-M-DA549-1005
|Resolution:
|6720x3780
|Size:
|11.61 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, India Company Log Drills [Image 7 of 7], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
