India Company Log Drills

U.S. Marine Corps drill instructors with India Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, demonstrate log drills for recruits at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, July 19, 2021. Drill instructors demonstrated the exercises to ensure that the recruits would conduct them safely and correctly throughout the event. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Julian Elliott-Drouin)

Date Taken: 07.19.2021 Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US