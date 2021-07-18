JTF-Bravo logistics support enables Colombian Global Health Engagement

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Caitlyn Stewart, left, J4 NCO-in-charge of plans and operations with Joint Task-Force Bravo (JTF-B), Soto Cano Air Base, Honduras, coordinates aircraft, personnel and cargo transportation, immigration processing, and lodging and sustainment for real-world contingency operations and exercises, across Latin America and the Caribbean. Stewart coordinated with the Colombian Embassy and security cooperation organizations 40 approximately 25 service members to travel to Colombia with a room to sleep, 40 cases of water and 40 cases of Meals Ready to Eat to last the week where they provided medical care to more than 600 local residents of Providencia and Santa Catalina Islands during a Global Health Engagement, July 14-16. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Marleah Cabano)

