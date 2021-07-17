Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JTF-Bravo logistics support enables Colombian Global Health Engagement [Image 8 of 11]

    JTF-Bravo logistics support enables Colombian Global Health Engagement

    SAN ANDRES ISLAND, COLOMBIA

    07.17.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Marleah Cabano 

    Joint Task Force Bravo

    Service members with logistics and the Medical Element with Joint Task Force-Bravo, Soto Cano Air Base, Honduras, board a U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules assigned to the 19th Airlift Wing, Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, on San Andres Island, Colombia, July 17, 2021. Stewart coordinated with the Colombian Embassy and security cooperation organizations so approximately 25 service members could travel to Colombia with a room to sleep, 40 cases of water and 40 cases of Meals Ready to Eat to last the week where they provided medical care to more than 600 local residents of Providencia and Santa Catalina Islands during a Global Health Engagement, July 14-16. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Marleah Cabano)

    This work, JTF-Bravo logistics support enables Colombian Global Health Engagement [Image 11 of 11], by TSgt Marleah Cabano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    JTF-Bravo logistics support enables Colombian Global Health Engagement

    US Southern Command (USSOUTHCOM)

    medical
    logistics
    JTF-Bravo
    humanitarian
    social work
    Air Force Logistics

