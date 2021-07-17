Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    JTF-Bravo logistics support enables Colombian Global Health Engagement [Image 10 of 11]

    JTF-Bravo logistics support enables Colombian Global Health Engagement

    SAN ANDRES ISLAND, COLOMBIA

    07.17.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Marleah Cabano 

    Joint Task Force Bravo

    Service members with logistics and the Medical Element with Joint Task Force-Bravo, Soto Cano Air Base, Honduras, secure a cargo net to a pallet on San Andres Island, Colombia, July 17, 2021. Stewart coordinated aircraft, personnel and cargo transportation, immigration processing, and lodging and sustainment for a Global Health Engagement conducted on Providencia and Santa Catalina Island, July 14-16. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Marleah Cabano)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.17.2021
    Date Posted: 07.20.2021 00:33
    Photo ID: 6740623
    VIRIN: 210717-F-SI788-1169
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 12.52 MB
    Location: SAN ANDRES ISLAND, CO 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JTF-Bravo logistics support enables Colombian Global Health Engagement [Image 11 of 11], by TSgt Marleah Cabano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    JTF-Bravo logistics support enables Colombian Global Health Engagement
    JTF-Bravo logistics support enables Colombian Global Health Engagement
    JTF-Bravo logistics support enables Colombian Global Health Engagement
    JTF-Bravo logistics support enables Colombian Global Health Engagement
    JTF-Bravo logistics support enables Colombian Global Health Engagement
    JTF-Bravo logistics support enables Colombian Global Health Engagement
    JTF-Bravo logistics support enables Colombian Global Health Engagement
    JTF-Bravo logistics support enables Colombian Global Health Engagement
    JTF-Bravo logistics support enables Colombian Global Health Engagement
    JTF-Bravo logistics support enables Colombian Global Health Engagement
    JTF-Bravo logistics support enables Colombian Global Health Engagement

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    JTF-Bravo logistics support enables Colombian Global Health Engagement

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    US Southern Command (USSOUTHCOM)

    TAGS

    medical
    logistics
    JTF-Bravo
    humanitarian
    social work
    Air Force Logistics

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT