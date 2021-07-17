U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Caitlyn Stewart, left, J4 NCO-in-charge of plans and operations with Joint Task-Force Bravo (JTF-B), Soto Cano Air Base, Honduras, ensures pallet weight and contents are correct with a joint inspection team with the 612th Air Base Squadron, Soto Cano Air Base, Honduras, before loading it on to a U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules assigned to the 19th Airlift Wing, Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, on San Andres Island, Colombia, July 17, 2021. Stewart coordinated with the Colombian Embassy and security cooperation organizations so approximately 25 service members could travel to Colombia with a room to sleep, 40 cases of water and 40 cases of Meals Ready to Eat to last the week where they provided medical care to more than 600 local residents of Providencia and Santa Catalina Islands during a Global Health Engagement, July 14-16. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Marleah Cabano)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.17.2021 Date Posted: 07.20.2021 00:32 Photo ID: 6740617 VIRIN: 210717-F-SI788-1113 Resolution: 7521x5328 Size: 7.21 MB Location: SAN ANDRES ISLAND, CO Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, JTF-Bravo logistics support enables Colombian Global Health Engagement [Image 11 of 11], by TSgt Marleah Cabano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.