JTF-Bravo logistics support enables Colombian Global Health Engagement

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Caitlyn Stewart, left, J4 NCO-in-charge of plans and operations with Joint Task-Force Bravo (JTF-B), Soto Cano Air Base, Honduras, ensures pallet weight and contents are correct with a joint inspection team with the 612th Air Base Squadron, Soto Cano Air Base, Honduras, before loading it on to a U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules assigned to the 19th Airlift Wing, Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, on San Andres Island, Colombia, July 17, 2021. Stewart coordinated aircraft, personnel and cargo transportation, immigration processing, and lodging and sustainment for a Global Health Engagement conducted on Providencia and Santa Catalina Island, July 14-16. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Marleah Cabano)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.17.2021 Date Posted: 07.20.2021 00:32 Location: SAN ANDRES ISLAND, CO