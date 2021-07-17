JTF-Bravo logistics support enables Colombian Global Health Engagement

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Caitlyn Stewart, J4 NCO-in-charge of plans and operations with Joint Task-Force Bravo (JTF-B), Soto Cano Air Base, Honduras, prepares a cargo net before placing it on a pallet on San Andres Island, Colombia, July 17, 2021. Stewart coordinated aircraft, personnel and cargo transportation, immigration processing, and lodging and sustainment for a Global Health Engagement conducted on Providencia and Santa Catalina Island, Colombia, July 14-16. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Marleah Cabano)
