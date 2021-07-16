U.S. Air Force Airmen remove Brig. Gen Joel Carey outgoing 18th Wing commander's name from an F-15C Eagle to reveal Brig. Gen. David Eaglin incoming commander’s name during a change of command ceremony at Kadena Air Base, Japan, July 16, 2021. Eaglin assumed command of the wing later during the ceremony. (U.S. Air Force photo by Naoto Anazawa)
|Date Taken:
|07.16.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.19.2021 20:26
|Photo ID:
|6740397
|VIRIN:
|210716-F-QQ371-137
|Resolution:
|3368x2456
|Size:
|667.28 KB
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Team Kadena welcomes new leader [Image 19 of 19], by Naoto Anazawa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
