Team Kadena welcomes new leader

U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Joel Carey, outgoing 18th Wing commander, speaks during a change of command ceremony at Kadena Air Base, Japan, July 16, 2021. During the ceremony, command of the 18th Wing was relinquished by Carey and passed to Brig. Gen. David Eaglin incoming 18th Wing commander. (U.S. Air Force photo by Naoto Anazawa)

