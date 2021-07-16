U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Leonard Kosinski, 5th Air Force deputy commander, passes the 18th Wing guidon to Brig. Gen. David Eaglin, incoming 18th Wing commander, during a change of command ceremony at Kadena Air Base, Japan, July 16, 2021. The change of command is a traditional military ceremony in which command is transferred to the incoming commander. (U.S. Air Force photo by Naoto Anazawa)
|Date Taken:
|07.16.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.19.2021 20:25
|Photo ID:
|6740368
|VIRIN:
|210716-F-QQ371-051
|Resolution:
|6512x4960
|Size:
|2.51 MB
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Team Kadena welcomes new leader [Image 19 of 19], by Naoto Anazawa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT