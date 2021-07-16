Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Team Kadena welcomes new leader [Image 9 of 19]

    Team Kadena welcomes new leader

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    07.16.2021

    Photo by Naoto Anazawa 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Leonard Kosinski, 5th Air Force deputy commander, passes the 18th Wing guidon to Brig. Gen. David Eaglin, incoming 18th Wing commander, during a change of command ceremony at Kadena Air Base, Japan, July 16, 2021. The change of command is a traditional military ceremony in which command is transferred to the incoming commander. (U.S. Air Force photo by Naoto Anazawa)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.16.2021
    Date Posted: 07.19.2021 20:25
    Photo ID: 6740368
    VIRIN: 210716-F-QQ371-051
    Resolution: 6512x4960
    Size: 2.51 MB
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Team Kadena welcomes new leader [Image 19 of 19], by Naoto Anazawa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Team Kadena welcomes new leader
    Team Kadena welcomes new leader
    Team Kadena welcomes new leader
    Team Kadena welcomes new leader
    Team Kadena welcomes new leader
    Team Kadena welcomes new leader
    Team Kadena welcomes new leader
    Team Kadena welcomes new leader
    Team Kadena welcomes new leader
    Team Kadena welcomes new leader
    Team Kadena welcomes new leader
    Team Kadena welcomes new leader
    Team Kadena welcomes new leader
    Team Kadena welcomes new leader
    Team Kadena welcomes new leader
    Team Kadena welcomes new leader
    Team Kadena welcomes new leader
    Team Kadena welcomes new leader
    Team Kadena welcomes new leader

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    AoW

    TAGS

    Okinawa
    Kadena Air Base
    18th Wing
    Change of Command
    Team Kadena
    Shogun

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT