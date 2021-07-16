Team Kadena welcomes new leader

U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Leonard Kosinski, 5th Air Force deputy commander, passes the 18th Wing guidon to Brig. Gen. David Eaglin, incoming 18th Wing commander, during a change of command ceremony at Kadena Air Base, Japan, July 16, 2021. The change of command is a traditional military ceremony in which command is transferred to the incoming commander. (U.S. Air Force photo by Naoto Anazawa)

