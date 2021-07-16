Team Kadena welcomes new leader

U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Leonard Kosinski, 5th Air Force deputy commander, Brig. Gen. Joel Carey, outgoing 18th Wing commander and Brig. Gen. David Eaglin, incoming 18th Wing commander, pray during a change of command ceremony at Kadena Air Base, Japan, July 16, 2021. During the ceremony, command of the 18th Wing was relinquished by Carey and passed to Eaglin, who will serve as the wing commander for the next two years. (U.S. Air Force photo by Naoto Anazawa)

