Team Kadena welcomes new leader

The 18th Wing conducts a change of command ceremony at Kadena Air Base, Japan, July 16, 2021. The 18th Wing is mission to deliver unmatched combat airpower and a forward-staging base to provide sovereign options that promote peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. Its current fleet of aircraft represents a broad spectrum of combat capability and is now commanded by Brig. Gen. David Eaglin. (U.S. Air Force photo by Naoto Anazawa)

