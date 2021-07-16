The 18th Wing conducts a change of command ceremony at Kadena Air Base, Japan, July 16, 2021. The 18th Wing is mission to deliver unmatched combat airpower and a forward-staging base to provide sovereign options that promote peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. Its current fleet of aircraft represents a broad spectrum of combat capability and is now commanded by Brig. Gen. David Eaglin. (U.S. Air Force photo by Naoto Anazawa)
|Date Taken:
|07.16.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.19.2021 20:26
|Photo ID:
|6740375
|VIRIN:
|210716-F-QQ371-091
|Resolution:
|4140x2832
|Size:
|1.17 MB
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Team Kadena welcomes new leader [Image 19 of 19], by Naoto Anazawa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
