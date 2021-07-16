Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Team Kadena welcomes new leader

    Team Kadena welcomes new leader

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    07.16.2021

    Photo by Naoto Anazawa 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    The 18th Wing conducts a change of command ceremony at Kadena Air Base, Japan, July 16, 2021. The 18th Wing is mission to deliver unmatched combat airpower and a forward-staging base to provide sovereign options that promote peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. Its current fleet of aircraft represents a broad spectrum of combat capability and is now commanded by Brig. Gen. David Eaglin. (U.S. Air Force photo by Naoto Anazawa)

    Date Taken: 07.16.2021
    Date Posted: 07.19.2021 20:26
    Photo ID: 6740375
    VIRIN: 210716-F-QQ371-091
    Resolution: 4140x2832
    Size: 1.17 MB
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP 
    This work, Team Kadena welcomes new leader, by Naoto Anazawa, identified by DVIDS

    AoW

    Okinawa
    Kadena Air Base
    18th Wing
    Change of Command
    Team Kadena
    Shogun

