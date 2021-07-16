Team Kadena welcomes new leader

U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Leonard Kosinski, 5th Air Force deputy commander, presents a medal for meritorious service to Brig. Gen. Joel Carey, outgoing 18th Wing commander during the 18th Wing change of command ceremony at Kadena Air Base, Japan, July 16, 2021. The 18th Wing is mission to deliver unmatched combat airpower and a forward-staging base to provide sovereign options that promote peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. Its current fleet of aircraft represents a broad spectrum of combat capability and is now commanded by Brig. Gen. David Eaglin. (U.S. Air Force photo by Naoto Anazawa)

