Col. Paige M. Jennings, U.S. Army Financial Management Command commander, delivers remarks during her assumption of command ceremony at the Maj. Gen. Emmett J. Bean Federal Center in Indianapolis July 15, 2021. USAFMCOM enables the readiness of America’s Army by serving as the focal point for all finance and comptroller operations while providing capabilities that facilitate accountability, auditability and stewardship. (U.S. Army photo by Mark R. W. Orders-Woempner)
|Date Taken:
|07.15.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.19.2021 17:23
|Photo ID:
|6740149
|VIRIN:
|210715-A-IM476-1115
|Resolution:
|1800x1200
|Size:
|1.55 MB
|Location:
|INDIANAPOLIS, IN, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, First comments [Image 7 of 7], by Mark Orders-Woempner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Jennings assumes command of USAFMCOM
