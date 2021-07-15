Loving moment

Col. Paige M. Jennings, U.S. Army Financial Management Command commander, is all smiles as she looks at her husband, Larry Jennings, during a ceremony at the Maj. Gen. Emmett J. Bean Federal Center in Indianapolis July 15, 2021. During his remarks, Gen. Edward M. Daly, U.S. Army Materiel Command commanding general, noted that the Jennings 28th wedding anniversary was two days after the assumption of command ceremony. (U.S. Army photo by Mark R. W. Orders-Woempner)

