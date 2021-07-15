Col. Paige M. Jennings, U.S. Army Financial Management Command commander, is all smiles as she looks at her husband, Larry Jennings, during a ceremony at the Maj. Gen. Emmett J. Bean Federal Center in Indianapolis July 15, 2021. During his remarks, Gen. Edward M. Daly, U.S. Army Materiel Command commanding general, noted that the Jennings 28th wedding anniversary was two days after the assumption of command ceremony. (U.S. Army photo by Mark R. W. Orders-Woempner)
|Date Taken:
|07.15.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.19.2021 17:23
|Photo ID:
|6740148
|VIRIN:
|210715-A-IM476-1100
|Resolution:
|1800x1200
|Size:
|1.44 MB
|Location:
|INDIANAPOLIS, IN, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Loving moment [Image 7 of 7], by Mark Orders-Woempner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
