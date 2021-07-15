Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    From the top

    INDIANAPOLIS, IN, UNITED STATES

    07.15.2021

    Photo by Mark Orders-Woempner 

    U.S. Army Financial Management Command

    Gen. Edward M. Daly, U.S. Army Materiel Command commanding general, speaks to Col. Paige M. Jennings, U.S. Army Financial Management Command commander, shortly after Jennings assumed command at the Maj. Gen. Emmett J. Bean Federal Center in Indianapolis July 15, 2021. USAFMCOM enables the readiness of America’s Army by serving as the focal point for all finance and comptroller operations while providing capabilities that facilitate accountability, auditability and stewardship. (U.S. Army photo by Mark R. W. Orders-Woempner)

