From the top

Gen. Edward M. Daly, U.S. Army Materiel Command commanding general, speaks to Col. Paige M. Jennings, U.S. Army Financial Management Command commander, shortly after Jennings assumed command at the Maj. Gen. Emmett J. Bean Federal Center in Indianapolis July 15, 2021. USAFMCOM enables the readiness of America’s Army by serving as the focal point for all finance and comptroller operations while providing capabilities that facilitate accountability, auditability and stewardship. (U.S. Army photo by Mark R. W. Orders-Woempner)

