    Jennings assumes command [Image 2 of 7]

    Jennings assumes command

    INDIANAPOLIS, IN, UNITED STATES

    07.15.2021

    Photo by Mark Orders-Woempner 

    U.S. Army Financial Management Command

    Gen. Edward M. Daly, U.S. Army Materiel Command commanding general, passes the U.S. Army Financial Management Command colors to Col. Paige M. Jennings as she assumes command of USAFMCOM during a ceremony at the Maj. Gen. Emmett J. Bean Federal Center in Indianapolis July 15, 2021. Also pictured is Barry Hoffman, USAFMCOM deputy to the commander, who temporarily led the command as its executive director until Jennings could assume command. (U.S. Army photo by Mark R. W. Orders-Woempner)

    Jennings assumes command of USAFMCOM

