Jennings assumes command

Gen. Edward M. Daly, U.S. Army Materiel Command commanding general, passes the U.S. Army Financial Management Command colors to Col. Paige M. Jennings as she assumes command of USAFMCOM during a ceremony at the Maj. Gen. Emmett J. Bean Federal Center in Indianapolis July 15, 2021. Also pictured is Barry Hoffman, USAFMCOM deputy to the commander, who temporarily led the command as its executive director until Jennings could assume command. (U.S. Army photo by Mark R. W. Orders-Woempner)

