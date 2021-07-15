Four-star remarks

Gen. Edward M. Daly, U.S. Army Materiel Command commanding general, delivers his remarks during a U.S. Army Financial Management Command assumption of command ceremony at the Maj. Gen. Emmett J. Bean Federal Center in Indianapolis July 15, 2021. During the ceremony, Col. Paige M. Jennings assumed command of USAFMCOM, which enables the readiness of America’s Army by serving as the focal point for all finance and comptroller operations while providing capabilities that facilitate accountability, auditability and stewardship. (U.S. Army photo by Mark R. W. Orders-Woempner)

