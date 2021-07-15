Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    CASA [Image 1 of 7]

    CASA

    INDIANAPOLIS, IN, UNITED STATES

    07.15.2021

    Photo by Mark Orders-Woempner 

    U.S. Army Financial Management Command

    Stan Soderstrom, Civilian Aide to the Secretary of the Army for Indiana, talks with Col. Paige M. Jennings, U.S. Army Financial Management Command commander, and her husband, Larry Jennings, following her assumption of command ceremony at the Maj. Gen. Emmett J. Bean Federal Center in Indianapolis July 15, 2021. CASAs, a vital part of the Army, promote good relations between the Army and the public and advise the secretary on regional issues. (U.S. Army photo by Mark R. W. Orders-Woempner)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.15.2021
    Date Posted: 07.19.2021 17:23
    Photo ID: 6740132
    VIRIN: 210715-A-IM476-1033
    Resolution: 1800x1200
    Size: 1.33 MB
    Location: INDIANAPOLIS, IN, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CASA [Image 7 of 7], by Mark Orders-Woempner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    CASA
    Jennings assumes command
    Four-star remarks
    From the top
    Family matters
    Loving moment
    First comments

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Jennings assumes command of USAFMCOM

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AMC
    Army Materiel Command
    Jennings
    USAFMCOM
    U.S. Army Financial Management Command

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT