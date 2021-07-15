Stan Soderstrom, Civilian Aide to the Secretary of the Army for Indiana, talks with Col. Paige M. Jennings, U.S. Army Financial Management Command commander, and her husband, Larry Jennings, following her assumption of command ceremony at the Maj. Gen. Emmett J. Bean Federal Center in Indianapolis July 15, 2021. CASAs, a vital part of the Army, promote good relations between the Army and the public and advise the secretary on regional issues. (U.S. Army photo by Mark R. W. Orders-Woempner)

