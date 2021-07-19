U.K. Secretary of State for Defence visits Yokota

U.K. Secretary of State for Defence Ben Wallace and Lt. Gen. Kevin Schneider, U.S. Forces Japan and 5th Air Force commander, talk while leaving the flightline at Yokota Air Base, Japan, July 19, 2021. The visit demonstrates the importance of the U.K.-U.S.-Japan defense partnership and interoperability between international partners in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brieana E. Bolfing)

