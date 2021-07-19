U.K. Secretary of State for Defence visits Yokota

Col. Julie Gaulin, left, 374th Airlift Wing vice commander, greets U.K. Secretary of State for Defence Ben Wallace at Yokota Air Base, Japan, July 19, 2021. During his visit, Wallace met with key leaders from the government of Japan and Yokota. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brieana E. Bolfing)
|07.19.2021
|07.19.2021 03:47
|6738385
|210719-F-VB704-1036
|Location:
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
