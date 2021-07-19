Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.K. Secretary of State for Defence visits Yokota [Image 1 of 5]

    U.K. Secretary of State for Defence visits Yokota

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    07.19.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Brieana Bolfing 

    374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Col. Julie Gaulin, left, 374th Airlift Wing vice commander, Lt. Gen. Hiroaki Uchikura, center, Japan Air Self-Defense Force Air Defense Command commanding general, and Lt. Gen. Kevin Schneider, right, U.S. Forces Japan and 5th Air Force commander, salute a Boeing/Kawasaki CH-47JA Chinook carrying U.K. Secretary of State for Defence Ben Wallace at Yokota Air Base, Japan, July 19, 2021. During his visit, Wallace met with key leaders from the government of Japan and Yokota. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brieana E. Bolfing)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.K. Secretary of State for Defence visits Yokota [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Brieana Bolfing, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Yokota AB
    JASDF
    USFJ
    5th Air Force
    Indo-Pacom
    U.K. Secretary of State for Defence

