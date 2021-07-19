Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.K. Secretary of State for Defence visits Yokota [Image 2 of 5]

    U.K. Secretary of State for Defence visits Yokota

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    07.19.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Brieana Bolfing 

    374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    U.K. Secretary of State for Defence Ben Wallace, center, exits a Boeing/Kawasaki CH-47JA Chinook at Yokota Air Base, Japan, July 19, 2021. Wallace came to Japan to visit U.S. Forces Japan leadership and met Japan Air Self-Defense Force Gen. Shuji Izutsu, chief of staff, and JASDF Lt. Gen. Hiroaki Uchikura, Air Defense Command commanding general. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brieana E. Bolfing)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.19.2021
    Date Posted: 07.19.2021 03:47
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.K. Secretary of State for Defence visits Yokota [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Brieana Bolfing, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Yokota AB
    USAF
    JASDF
    USFJ
    Indo-Pacom
    U.K. Secretary of State for Defence

