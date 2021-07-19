U.K. Secretary of State for Defence Ben Wallace, center, exits a Boeing/Kawasaki CH-47JA Chinook at Yokota Air Base, Japan, July 19, 2021. Wallace came to Japan to visit U.S. Forces Japan leadership and met Japan Air Self-Defense Force Gen. Shuji Izutsu, chief of staff, and JASDF Lt. Gen. Hiroaki Uchikura, Air Defense Command commanding general. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brieana E. Bolfing)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.19.2021 Date Posted: 07.19.2021 03:47 Photo ID: 6738383 VIRIN: 210719-F-VB704-1024 Resolution: 4121x3091 Size: 288.96 KB Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP Web Views: 5 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.K. Secretary of State for Defence visits Yokota [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Brieana Bolfing, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.