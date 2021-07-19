U.K. Secretary of State for Defence visits Yokota

U.K. Secretary of State for Defence Ben Wallace, center, exits a Boeing/Kawasaki CH-47JA Chinook at Yokota Air Base, Japan, July 19, 2021. Wallace came to Japan to visit U.S. Forces Japan leadership and met Japan Air Self-Defense Force Gen. Shuji Izutsu, chief of staff, and JASDF Lt. Gen. Hiroaki Uchikura, Air Defense Command commanding general. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brieana E. Bolfing)
