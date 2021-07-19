U.K. Secretary of State for Defence visits Yokota

Lt. Gen. Kevin Schneider, left, U.S. Forces Japan and 5th Air Force commander, greets Japan Air Self-Defense Force Gen. Shuji Izutsu, center, chief of staff, and U.K. Secretary of State for Defence Ben Wallace, right, at Yokota Air Base, Japan, July 19, 2021.The visit demonstrates the importance of the U.K.-U.S.-Japan defense partnership and interoperability between international partners in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brieana E. Bolfing)

Date Taken: 07.19.2021
Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP