Lt. Gen. Kevin Schneider, left, U.S. Forces Japan and 5th Air Force commander, greets Japan Air Self-Defense Force Gen. Shuji Izutsu, center, chief of staff, and U.K. Secretary of State for Defence Ben Wallace, right, at Yokota Air Base, Japan, July 19, 2021.The visit demonstrates the importance of the U.K.-U.S.-Japan defense partnership and interoperability between international partners in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brieana E. Bolfing)
|Date Taken:
|07.19.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.19.2021 03:47
|Photo ID:
|6738384
|VIRIN:
|210719-F-VB704-1033
|Resolution:
|4740x3555
|Size:
|295.33 KB
|Location:
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.K. Secretary of State for Defence visits Yokota [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Brieana Bolfing, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
