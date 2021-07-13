Tyndall joins forces with Bay County, Panama City SWAT

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Gabriell Vieira, 325th Security Forces Squadron tactical response team noncommissioned officer in charge, right, moves with Cody Whitaker, 325th SFS civilian police officer, to secure a building during a training exercise in Panama City, Florida, July 13, 2021. Base Defenders integrated with local police SWAT teams to expand their skillset and gain knowledge from veteran officers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Stefan Alvarez)

