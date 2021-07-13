Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Tyndall joins forces with Bay County, Panama City SWAT [Image 5 of 12]

    Tyndall joins forces with Bay County, Panama City SWAT

    TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    07.13.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Stefan Alvarez 

    325th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Members of the Bay County Sheriff’s Office and Panama City Police Department special weapons and tactics team perform push-ups with 325th Security Forces Squadron tactical response team members during a training exercise in Panama City, Florida, July 13, 2021. Various exercises were used as a team building tool to foster a “one team, one fight” mentality between the participating units. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Stefan Alvarez)

    Date Taken: 07.13.2021
    Date Posted: 07.16.2021 11:07
    Photo ID: 6735829
    VIRIN: 210713-F-MG692-0117
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 24.16 MB
    Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US 
    This work, Tyndall joins forces with Bay County, Panama City SWAT [Image 12 of 12], by SSgt Stefan Alvarez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    SWAT
    Panama City
    Tyndall Air Force Base
    Tactical Response Team
    Bay County
    325th Security Forces Squadron

