Tyndall joins forces with Bay County, Panama City SWAT

Members of the Bay County Sheriff’s Office and Panama City Police Department special weapons and tactics team perform push-ups with 325th Security Forces Squadron tactical response team members during a training exercise in Panama City, Florida, July 13, 2021. Various exercises were used as a team building tool to foster a “one team, one fight” mentality between the participating units. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Stefan Alvarez)
07.13.2021
07.16.2021
|6735829
|210713-F-MG692-0117
|8256x5504
|24.16 MB
|TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US
|0
|3
