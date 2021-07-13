Tyndall joins forces with Bay County, Panama City SWAT

Members of the Bay County Sheriff’s Office special weapons and tactics team and 325th Security Forces Squadron tactical response team stack up in a hallway during a training exercise in Panama City, Florida, July 13, 2021. Simulated suspects were hidden throughout the building requiring the SFS and BCSO teams to work together to safely and efficiently find them. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Stefan Alvarez)

Date Taken: 07.13.2021
Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US